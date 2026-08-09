Faithline | The knowledge we forgot

Tomorrow, August 11, is Shravan Shivratri, an especially holy day. It’s more than the monthly observance of Shivratri, extra blessed because it occurs in the holy month of Shravan. Shravan Shivratri differs from Maha Shivratri in what each commemorates. Maha Shivratri, which occurred this February, celebrated the wedding of Shiva-Parvati. Shravan Shivratri commemorates how Mahadev drank the world-destroying poison that rose in the Samudra Manthan, the ‘Churning of the Milk Ocean’. Today, we identify the Kshirsagar or ‘Milk Ocean’ with the Bay of Bengal, based on our ancient name for it—Mahodadhi, meaning ‘Great Milky Ocean’, a name inspired by observing the force with which its white-topped waves strike our eastern seaboard.

We remember and thank Mahadev’s selflessness for drinking the Halahala or Kalakuta, the poison that arose from the ocean. There are striking modern resonances to this. One: that sometimes, we, too, have to swallow unpleasantness for the sake of a larger cause. However, since we are not gods but mere mortals, we are not required to endure it forever but can escape or seek justice. Mahadev is on our side in this.

Secondly, the more we mess with Nature, the more it rebounds on us. The Vish-purush (poison-person) or spirit of Kalakuta was sleeping peacefully at the bottom of the sea until he was disturbed by the churning. He wept in abject apology at Mahadev’s feet, pleading that he never meant to cause harm but was forced to emerge by the churning. Mahadev blessed him and promised him a chance to work off his inevitable karma. Lesser-known stories say that Vish-purush was reincarnated as Ashwatthama, though the Mahabharata does not say this. But the lesson remains, even sharper today.

Thirdly, Mahadev stands sky-high in Indian esteem for his complete selflessness. Not only did he drink the poison to save us and our world, but also, he did not want a single one of the many treasures that emerged from the Kshirsagar. The Adi Yogi is pure knowledge, and only wants our salvation as Taraknath, ‘Lord of the Great Crossing’ (death). One story goes that when the crescent moon appeared, Lord Vishnu insisted that Mahadev wear it as his particular ornament. So, he indulgently agreed, to pacify the chorus from both devas and asuras that he should accept a nicer token of this epochal event than just the poison turning his throat blue, stopped there by Parashakti herself—events immortalised in Indian names like ‘Neelkanth’, ‘Chandrasekhar’ and more.