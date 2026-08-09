Myth of BJP's unbeatable organisation

The BJP’s losses in the recent Bankipur and Datia bypolls carried several messages, but the most significant warning for the world’s largest and perhaps richest political party was the vulnerability of its famed organisation, widely regarded as its guarantee against electoral defeat. By-elections are not always a harbinger of broader political trends in a state, but their outcomes cannot be brushed aside insouciantly.

The setback in Bihar’s Bankipur, which lies in Patna West, was more galling to the BJP because it retained this seat in good and bad times for over 30 years. It was a family borough of the Sinhas, who are Kayasthas in a constituency dominated by the community. The last election was won by BJP president Nitin Nabin, who vacated Bankipur on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Nabin inherited the seat from his father, Kishore Prasad Sinha, in 2010. A reversal of this magnitude could erode Nabin’s authority, if he is allowed to exercise it in the present regime.

The verdicts delivered in Bankipur and Datia, won thrice by the BJP (2008, 2013 and 2018), were the result of a botch-up in candidate selection and, in Datia, the bruised ego of Narottam Mishra, the former legislator, who is said to harbour ambitions of becoming chief minister. Mishra was denied a ticket, triggering uproarious protests from his supporters against the BJP’s central bosses, which is unthinkable in a hermetically sealed organisation intolerant of dissent. He wept publicly, and local lore has it that the tears sealed the BJP’s fate in a sure-fire seat.

In Bankipur, too, a person close to Nabin was first chosen with fanfare, but once the allegation that he was a beneficiary of the ‘fodder scam’ gained ground, the former candidate was dropped for someone picked by the central command. The episode is a telling reflection of the BJP chief’s lack of judgement: he went for someone embroiled in a scam whose central protagonist was former CM Lalu Prasad. The BJP’s political capital in Bihar was primarily based on its campaign on the ‘charaghotala’. It is likely that Nabin, barely known outside Bihar until the other day, will have no say in candidate selection for the impending elections.