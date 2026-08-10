Do not let the debate around reservation derail Gen Z

The recent nationwide protests by students marked one of the most significant youth-led movements in recent years. What began as a demand for transparency and accountability in public exams quickly evolved into a larger assertion of Gen Z aspirations.

In Delhi and several cities across the country, young people from diverse social, linguistic and religious backgrounds came together to voice their concerns. Political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, condemned the alleged use of force against protesting students and demanded a fair investigation.

For a government that has successfully mobilised young voters over the past decade, the scale and intensity of these protests were undoubtedly a matter of concern. The political response, including the resignation of the Union education minister amid mounting criticism, reflected the seriousness of the crisis.

It is against this backdrop that a sudden social media campaign headlined ‘Remove reservation’ has gained traction. Whether spontaneous or organised, such campaigns risk diverting public attention from pressing concerns like education reforms, employment opportunities and institutional accountability.

Instead of addressing the structural challenges confronting students, the debate shifts to one of the most sensitive social issues.

History offers an important lesson. When the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented in 1990 to provide reservations for other backward classes, they triggered widespread political and social mobilisation. The debate over reservations has resurfaced repeatedly ever since, often during periods of political uncertainty.