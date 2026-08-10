Do not let the debate around reservation derail Gen Z

The recent nationwide protests by students marked one of the most significant youth-led movements in recent years. What began as a demand for transparency and accountability in public exams quickly evolved into a larger assertion of Gen Z aspirations.
In Delhi and several cities across the country, young people from diverse social, linguistic and religious backgrounds came together to voice their concerns. Political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, condemned the alleged use of force against protesting students and demanded a fair investigation.
For a government that has successfully mobilised young voters over the past decade, the scale and intensity of these protests were undoubtedly a matter of concern. The political response, including the resignation of the Union education minister amid mounting criticism, reflected the seriousness of the crisis.
It is against this backdrop that a sudden social media campaign headlined ‘Remove reservation’ has gained traction. Whether spontaneous or organised, such campaigns risk diverting public attention from pressing concerns like education reforms, employment opportunities and institutional accountability.
Instead of addressing the structural challenges confronting students, the debate shifts to one of the most sensitive social issues.
History offers an important lesson. When the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented in 1990 to provide reservations for other backward classes, they triggered widespread political and social mobilisation. The debate over reservations has resurfaced repeatedly ever since, often during periods of political uncertainty.
Therefore, the demand to abolish reservations is not new. Yet, the constitutional framework has consistently recognised affirmative action as an instrument of social justice designed to correct centuries of historical discrimination and unequal access to education, employment and public institutions.
B R Ambedkar’s vision of equality has today transcended caste boundaries. The Constitution is increasingly viewed not merely as a legal document, but as the foundation of democratic rights and equal citizenship. His advocacy for social justice continues to shape public discourse, particularly among younger generations.
India’s caste system, despite decades of constitutional safeguards, continues to influence social and economic opportunities. Untouchability, caste-based violence, ‘honour’ killings and discrimination remain painful realities. In such a society, the question is not whether reservations should exist, but whether the conditions that necessitated them have truly disappeared.
Had historically privileged sections voluntarily ensured equal access to education, property and employment over generations, affirmative action might not have been required. Reservation became necessary precisely because equality of opportunity did not exist.
Nor is affirmative action unique to India. Countries such as the US adopted affirmative action policies to improve opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities. Brazil, Canada and several other democracies have also introduced targeted measures in education and public jobs to address historical inequalities.
Critics frequently question the competence of candidates benefiting from reservation. The more relevant question is whether India’s institutions have achieved equitable representation. Data from higher educational institutions continue to show that the Scheduled Castes and Tribes remain significantly underrepresented, particularly in senior faculty positions.
Similarly, centralised admission systems and highly competitive national entrance examinations have posed additional challenges for many first-generation learners from marginalised communities. Without strengthening school education and ensuring equal access to quality learning, merely arguing against reservations ignores the deeper structural inequalities within the system.
The youth of today are increasingly seeking quality education, meaningful employment and upwards social mobility. Their aspirations cannot be reduced to divisive identity politics. Attempts to polarise young people on caste lines only distract attention from issues that genuinely affect their future.
The debate over reservation should therefore not become a tool for political mobilisation. Rather, it should encourage a deeper national conversation on how India can create a society where affirmative action eventually becomes unnecessary—not by abolishing it prematurely, but by eliminating the inequalities that made it necessary in the first place.
Reservation was never intended to be an end in itself. Its purpose is to ensure that historically disadvantaged communities gain access to education, employment and public institutions on equitable terms. As long as systemic discrimination and unequal opportunities persist, the constitutional commitment to affirmative action will continue to remain relevant.
Instead of encouraging divisions over reservation, governments, institutions and political parties should focus on dismantling the social barriers that perpetuate inequality in society. India’s young generation deserves policies that unite them around education, employment and equal opportunity—not narratives that pit one section of society against another.
Only a society committed to justice, dignity and equality can truly fulfil the constitutional promise envisioned by the framers of the Republic.
K Shivakumar
Senior journalist and Member of Legislative Council, Karnataka
(Views are personal)