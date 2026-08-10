Lesson for Delhi 2026 from Paris 1968

“When Gregor Samsa woke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed into a monstrous insect,” Kafka writes in The Metamorphosis. Vladimir Nabokov, a novelist and entomologist, argued that Gregor was a beetle. But in the current metamorphic turn in Indian politics, a cockroach will do just as well, especially since Kafka often refers to his protagonist simply as a giant insect.

For 12 years now, the government has, with some help from State apparatuses, reserved for itself the right to define who is a true Indian. It scrutinised your acts and social-media posts, and judged whether you passed the test. An examination of sorts. But in the wake of Jantar Mantar, the examiner is being examined—and found to be failing. This role reversal is the single biggest political contribution the Cockroach Janta Party has made.

There’s a paradox at work here. The CJP insists that it is not a political party but a youth movement, a pressure group. Its refusal to become political may itself explain why it acquired such political force.

A movement that arrives with a party label, an ideology and a familiar political genealogy can be placed inside the existing machinery of political interpretation. Its motives can be explained away before its demands are heard. Shaheen Bagh could be described as communally tinged; the farmers’ movement as opposition-managed. A student organisation can be dismissed as an agent of some ideological sect and branded anti-national.

The cockroaches arrived without this burden. Their grievances were apolitical: examination paper leaks, unemployment and accountability. They began as a joke that soon no one laughed at.