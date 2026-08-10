The Mecca pact: Into the age of hybrid warfare

The Türkiye-Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence agreement signed in Mecca on August 7 has attracted the label ‘Muslim Nato’. It may be useful for headlines, but is less useful for understanding what the three seek to build. The key question is what ‘mutual defence’ means when wars are increasingly undeclared and hybrid, fought below the threshold of conventional conflict.

The agreement states that an armed attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all, resembling Nato’s Article 5. Yet it does not specify the nature or scale of assistance. That ambiguity may be deliberate: the pact’s deterrent value could depend on keeping its meaning open.

Wars today are rarely declared. They arrive through drones, missiles, cyberattacks, terrorism, proxy forces, maritime disruption, attacks on critical infrastructure and information warfare. The line between war and peace is increasingly blurred.

Saudi Arabia’s experience with the Houthi threat illustrates this. A weaker actor could impose costs through missiles and drones while threatening energy infrastructure and shipping. A future threat to Saudi Arabia need not involve conventional forces; it could involve drone swarms, attacks on oil facilities, maritime disruption or cyber operations.

This changes mutual defence. Pakistan’s useful contribution could be naval assets, maritime surveillance, intelligence, logistics, training and ammunition, while Türkiye could provide drones, electronic warfare and defence technology. Such cooperation could make the pact meaningful without making it a Nato.