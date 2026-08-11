Picking the top global diplomat

Forty-five years ago, Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu devised an informal voting system to break a bitter deadlock over the appointment of a United Nations secretary-general. Now, in one of diplomacy’s more intriguing ironies, the same ‘Otunnu Formula’ is being used to determine whether he should occupy the world’s highest diplomatic office.

Otunnu is one of seven candidates seeking to succeed António Guterres. The field includes Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, who emerged as the early favourite after the first informal Security Council straw poll, alongside former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi, former Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ecuador’s María Fernanda Espinosa and Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett. Yet, every experienced diplomat knows that the eventual winner must not only impress the wider UN membership but also avoid a veto from one of the Security Council’s five permanent members.

For the former Ugandan foreign minister and UN undersecretary-general, however, the contest is about more than personal ambition. Wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo have exposed the limitations of the international system.

The next secretary-general, he argues, must restore the organisation’s ability to persuade, mediate and command international trust. Otunnu says he entered the race only after repeated encouragement from world leaders and former colleagues convinced him his experience was needed at a difficult moment for the UN.

“The UN’s moral authority is not lost, but it has been seriously eroded,” he explains in an exclusive interview, arguing that the secretary-general’s greatest strength lies not in military power but in leadership rooted in the principles of the UN Charter.