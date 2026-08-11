Reposing faith in the hands on Cauvery spigot

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s unusual gesture of seeking a meeting with his Karnataka counterpart, D K Shivakumar, to address the Cauvery dispute’s latest episode must be applauded. Sharing the river’s water in a distress year is otherwise a fertile ground for posturing, and can quickly turn into a theatre of spectacle for antagonistic politics. It is unfortunate that circumstances in either state meant that an opportunity was lost to manage the dispute without further escalation and costs. The states would do well to avoid adversarial litigation and pursue deliberative means to coordinate the sharing.

The current escalation is the second once since the Supreme Court gave its decision on Cauvery water sharing in 2018. In an unprecedented intervention, the court exercised appellate jurisdiction over an inter-state dispute and modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s 2007 award. The court’s decision led to the creation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to give effect to its decision, with support of its technical arm, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

The Supreme Court’s allocation, at 50 percent dependability of the long-term median availability at the river basin, requires Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet in a ‘water year’ (May 31 to June 1) at Biligundlu—the boundary point where the releases are monitored. Since the 2018 order, the institutional architecture of the CWMA has not had to deal with allocation in a distress year (below 50 percent dependability), except in 2023. The Cauvery basin had an unusually good run with the monsoon over the past decade.

The 2023 episode followed the usual trajectory of protests and political mobilisation in both states and challenges to the decisions of the CWMA in the Supreme Court—all despite established mechanisms of technical assessment, institutional deliberation and timely directions to share the limited waters during a distress year. The court ultimately declined to interfere with the regulatory authorities’ assessment and directions, underscoring the institutional competence of the CWMA and CWRC.

Importantly, these bodies do not operate in isolation from the states: the Cauvery management architecture brings together representatives of the basin states and the Centre, with their deliberations informed by technical inputs from agencies such as the Central Water Commission and the Indian Meteorological Department. The costs of such escalation are not only legal and administrative; they impose wider economic costs and deepen political antagonisms. The political posturing shrinks the space for coordinated and collective efforts to deal with deficit resources and manage the crisis.