An unhealthy diet of saturated fat in external affairs

One of the many Communist era jokes in Poland featured an American and a Pole in animated conversation in Warsaw’s Old City, which has symbolism associated with the country’s blood-soaked history. The American tourist tells the Polish citizen: “I can stand in friend of the White House, shout slogans and protest against the American President. That is how we cherish our freedom.” Replies the Pole: “I can also stand in front of my President’s office, shout slogans and protest against the US President.”

Debate in India about this country’s foreign policy has become just like the above encounter between the American and the Pole. India’s think tanks and media thunder daily and incessantly against Pakistan, China, the regressive acts against women by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Islamists in Bangladesh and, occasionally, against US President Donald Trump. But rarely, if at all, can any meaningful or worthwhile criticism of India’s current external relations be seen anywhere on these domestic platforms.

Once in a while, foreign newspapers and other outlets are also at the receiving end of Indian public ire. When the foreign media demands accountability to truth from the Indian government, or when New Delhi’s policies are hauled over the coals in great detail, or if books and movies not to the liking of vocal—but splendidly ill-informed—sections of local society are brought out abroad, such critics are trolled as agents of India’s destabilisation.

This shameful and dangerous practice of keeping its own citizens in ignorance about real issues of national security and external affairs—as opposed to perceived interests and propaganda—is not entirely new or the product of the present ruling dispensation. When I returned to India three-and-a-half decades ago after working abroad for many years as a journalist, a joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs (MEA), whom I had known since my teenage years, called me home and gave some advice. Because I had started writing against the official MEA line, this well-meaning official was concerned as a friend. “Look, I can summon any journalist on the foreign policy beat, howsoever senior, and dictate a story to him. It will appear in print tomorrow without even a change in comma or full stop.” There were no TV channels then other than the sole official one.