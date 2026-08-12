States slow-walking into a fiscal trap

Late last month, West Bengal’s new government tabled in the Assembly 28 Comptroller and Auditor General reports that had been pending since 2020-21. The state’s finance minister termed the delay a “constitutional lapse”. Among the revelations in the reports was Bengal’s debt standing at over ₹8 lakh crore despite recording an almost 9.6 percent compounded annual growth over a decade.

Growth and rising debt moving together is not unique to Bengal. Delhi has seen its own version of this fight, with lieutenant-governors pressing chief ministers to table overdue audits. What has changed is the scale of what these audits are now uncovering at a moment when every state—irrespective of who governs it—is quietly renegotiating how much of its own budget it actually controls.

States, which cannot print money or run their own monetary policy, can only borrow within limits set largely by the Centre. Once salaries, pensions, interest and subsidies are paid, little room is left for anything new. What gets sacrificed in the process is capital expenditure. States allocated only 16.59 percent of their total spendings to capital assets like roads, hospitals and educational institutions in 2024-25. This is a significantly low proportion that has continued to linger between 13 percent and 20 percent over the past decade. For every rupee spent, barely a sixth builds the roads, hospitals and classrooms meant to drive future growth.

High interest payments seem to be the primary reason for reduced capital expenditures. Interest payments by all states have skyrocketed manifold, increasing by 160 percent over the last decade.

In 2024-25, 11 states—Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat—allocated more than 10 percent of their total budgets to pay for interest. Only Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha allotted less than five percent of their state budget to pay off their liabilities. Karnataka has the largest share of 14 percent allocated for subsidies, signifying that a single category cannot be solely held responsible for fiscal stress.