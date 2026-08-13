Coming full circle from the stroke of midnight hour

My life roughly corresponds to the period for which India has been independent. Born 20 days after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi—arguably the most independent man the world has seen for centuries, who lived life unconstrained by social mores, expressed his views fearlessly, could never be coerced and was worshipped by crores despite being markedly different—my journey has mirrored the democratic evolution of our Republic.

The foundations of Indian democracy were laid during the independence movement. The Indian National Congress, the mother of most political parties and movements in India, was deeply democratic in its architecture. It evolved from a party seeking concessions from British rulers in the 19th century to one asserting complete sovereignty in the 20th. It rotated its annual sessions across the nation—from Calcutta in the east to Lahore, Bombay, Madras and even Faizpur, a village in present-day Maharashtra. At the historic Nagpur session of 1920, provincial Congress committees were created, and a tiered structure extending to district, taluka and village levels was established. Lowering the delegates' fee to four annas dramatically expanded mass attendance and opened party rolls to common citizens.

Congress sessions routinely accommodated sharp divergence of opinions. At the 1939 Tripuri session, Subhas Chandra Bose, advocating a militant approach in the struggle for independence, defeated Gandhi's candidate, Pattabhi Sitaramayya. Although the subsequent session passed the Pant Resolution signalling unwavering faith in Gandhian leadership—prompting Bose to form the Forward Bloc—the existence of internal democracy under the broad Congress umbrella was undeniable. The Forward Bloc was far from an isolated instance; it followed the Swaraj Party in 1922, the Independence for India League in 1928, the Congress Nationalist Party and the Congress Socialist Party in 1934, all espousing differing causes and enriching the national debate.

Democracy, however, has inherent vulnerabilities. Its greatest weakness is that leaders with dictatorial mindsets can exploit it to gain power and subsequently crush dissent through executive means. History reminds us that figures like Hitler and Mussolini were initially elected through democratic processes. In India, however, democracy has struck deeper roots and continues to evolve, although it faces challenges spasmodically. The Constitution masterfully integrated myriad social, regional, and linguistic differences under one framework, establishing a republic built on universal adult franchise.