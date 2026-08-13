Lungi is innocent, its politics isn't

I am sure you have, by now, come to know about it: I have been called “Lungiwala” on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. Yes, lungi is an ordinary piece of clothing worn by millions of Indians. In my home state Kerala, it is part of everyday life. Across South India and elsewhere, there is nothing derogatory about wearing a lungi.

But calling someone a “Lungiwala” is an insult.

That distinction is at the heart of the notice I have submitted to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha regarding the events of August 10. During my intervention in the House, I was repeatedly interrupted and, as I have stated in my notice, repeatedly addressed as “Lungiwala”. The word was not used as a description of my attire. It was used as a cultural stereotype aimed at me because I am a Malayali and a South Indian.

Be warned, I have raised this not because I am unwilling to face political criticism. Parliament must be a place of robust disagreement. My arguments can be challenged and my politics opposed. My legislative positions can be attacked. That is democracy. But then political disagreement cannot become an excuse for cultural humiliation.

The history of the word matters. “Lungiwala” did not emerge yesterday as an innocent political expression. It has a history in the anti-South Indian mobilisation associated with Bombay in the 1960s and 1970s. In that period, South Indians were frequently reduced to caricatures such as “Madrasis” and “Lungiwalas”. A diverse population comprising Malayalis, Tamils, Kannadigas, Telugus and others was compressed into a single stereotype, with the lungi becoming a convenient visual symbol of the supposed outsider.