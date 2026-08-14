After Purna Swaraj, time to revive call for Purna Samyavada

August 15, 1947, was a day of both joy and grief. With the end of British colonial rule came a tragic Partition along religious lines that took a hefty toll in human life and suffering. Mahatma Gandhi spent the day in Calcutta, refusing to join the festivities in New Delhi. My grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose and father Sisir Kumar Bose, both of whom had fought for freedom and spent long years in British prisons, remained at home mourning the vivisection of their motherland.

In addition to acquiescing to Partition, the Congress high command made a second compromise with its long-held principles. The historic resolution of ‘Purna Swaraj’, adopted in 1929, was not realised on August 15, 1947. In pursuit of centralised State power created by the British Raj, the then Congress leadership including Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel demanded Partition of the provinces of Bengal and Punjab and settled for dominion status under the British Crown. Sovereignty came only in 1950.

Today’s younger generation have much to learn from the ideals of the powerful students and youth movement between 1927 and 1929 that compelled the older leaders to accept the Purna Swaraj resolution for a fully independent and united India. The movement was led by a young man who had excelled in the competitive examination for the Indian Civil Service. Refusing to wear the emblem of servitude, he resigned from the “heaven-born” service to plunge into the non-cooperation movement in 1921. From October 1924 to May 1927, he was in prison, mostly in the Mandalay jail.

Just before his release, Subhas Chandra Bose wrote to his elder brother Sarat on May 6, 1927, invoking St Paul’s famous words: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” As soon as he was out of prison, he urged the youth to join him in that struggle.

Between late 1927 and 1929, students and youth conferences were held in every province and many districts of British India over which Subhas was called upon to preside. At the All-Bengal Youth Conference at the University Institute Hall in Calcutta, he emphasised the need to form a ‘League of Young Intellectuals’.