The torn screen of Partition

Who can forget the stories that followed that fateful midnight in 1947 when British India was split? The partition of Bengal and Punjab on the basis of religion resulted in the largest displacement the world had ever seen—with lakhs of people killed, crores rendered homeless, women disgraced and families rendered penniless overnight.

The stories of this great man-made tragedy were difficult to tell at first. What followed was a deathly silence sitting heavy on hearts and souls. Yet the stories had to be told. Writers, poets and filmmakers of a whole generation took it upon themselves to relate the painful tales lest they happen again. Thus Partition became a recurring theme in Indian cinema—the struggle for survival and the resilience of survivors.

In this milieu appeared a trilogy of Bengali films by the talented Ritwik Ghatak, playwright, actor, screenwriter and director. Born in 1925 in Dhaka, he is still remembered for the three classic films that depicted the catastrophe through various voices. These were Meghe Dhaka Tara (The Cloud-Capped Star, 1960), Komal Gandhar (A Soft Gandhar, 1961) and Subarnarekha (The Golden Thread, 1962)—all of them focusing on the lives of those who had suddenly become refugees.

The story of Nita, the protagonist of Meghe Dhaka Tara, enacted unforgettably by Supriya Devi, has lived in my heart for a long time. I watched the first during my college days in 1970s’ Chandigarh, at a festival organised by the Film and Television Institute of Pune. It’s the story of a girl, the sole earning member of an uprooted family, who is exploited by her own dear ones. The selfishness born of the dependence is so startling that her own mother encourages the younger sister to woo away the older sister’s lover, lest the family loses the breadwinner. In one scene, the mother asks Nita to hand over the gold bangles she had bought for her own wedding to the younger sister.