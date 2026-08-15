Past, pop-corn and the future of freedom

The day arrives, and we go through the rites of remembrance and renewal. The right dress, the right words. What do those gestures mean? I write this on August 15, a date hard-wired in us to evoke a reflex of joy. Its arrival on the calendar, like that of any festival, forces us out of the dreary flow of everyday life and rejoins us with a moment that has travelled through history. It’s difficult to say we have always done justice to those annual encounters.

For years, when TV was the sofa-bound Indian’s only link to public life, they used to run patriotic films from Bollywood. The tawdry potboiler Tirangaa was a favourite. Today, I see macho war films being advertised. I can’t remember any time they played an introspective Garam Hawa—which deals far more directly with the day. As if that somehow wouldn’t be right. The festival licence applies. Anything goes, as long as it makes no crease on the forehead. Thought is to be suspended for a day.

An anthropologist studying the Indian middle class through material analysis may conclude that the past here is intimately connected with pop-corn! Mercifully, by memetic transmission or through family stories, we have also been handed down a richer, more complex consignment of memories. This was not served especially well by popular culture. Decades of Bollywood treated Partition with studied avoidance. This may be changing, though. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga may not be a perfect film, but we see signs of a new openness and curiosity there. The Bengali consciousness worked differently—loss and displacement always cast its shadows on the public square.