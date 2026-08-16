Faithline | The journey he chose

After a week of rain and with the roads flooded, it seems like a good notion to undertake a spot of armchair adventure and appreciate how much trouble a good person can take to serve his faith positively. Accordingly, the life of Fa-hien or Faxian invites a look. He was born with the surname Kung in 337 CE in Linfen, Shanxi province, in northern China. His three elder brothers died young. His father, fearing that he would die too, had him ordained as a Buddhist novice at the tender age of three. One cannot imagine what such a little child felt about that, but he seems to have developed a sturdy spirit and a mind of his own.

So much so that when he was ten years old, and his father died, and an uncle urged him to renounce the monastic life to return to his widowed mother, he said, “I did not quit the family in compliance with my father’s wishes, but because I wished to be far from the dust and vulgar ways of life. This is why I chose monkhood.” The uncle approved of his resolve and his mother, too, honoured his decision. He later took the name Faxian, meaning the “splendour of dharma”.

Once, when he was cutting rice with his fellow-disciples, some hungry thieves swooped in to rob their grain. The other novices fled, but Faxian stood his ground, and said, “If you must have the grain, take what you please. But it was your neglect of charity which brought you to your present poverty; and now, again, you wish to rob others. I am afraid that in the coming years you will have still greater poverty and distress. I am sorry for you.” He then followed his companions into the monastery. The thieves left the grain and went away. All the monks praised Faxian’s courage.

As a sincere monk, Faxian was troubled by the indiscipline among the members of the Sangha in China. So, he decided to travel to India to collect original copies of the Vinaya Pitaka, the text on monastic discipline set forth by the Buddha.

He left for India in 399 CE, at the age of sixty-two, when most people would have stayed snug at home. He covered the entire, daunting distance from North China to India on foot, travelling through the Gobi Desert, the heights of the Hindukush mountain range, some of the highest passes in the Himalayas and journeying across North India to Bengal, from where he sailed to Sri Lanka and back to China in 414 CE. His book Foguoji, or A Record of Buddhist Kingdoms, tells us interesting tidbits about India 1600 years ago.