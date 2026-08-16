Prisoners and the privilege of equal care

Asaram Bapu is 85. He has been hogging the limelight ever since the 1970s. As a self-proclaimed godman, he has many devotees who admire and worship him. A special court in Jodhpur convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the alleged rape of a minor girl. Both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail for limited periods on previous occasions. Of late, while refusing to grant further interim bail, the Supreme Court, considering his age and ailments, ordered that he can avail himself of the assistance of a trained full-time caregiver in prison.

Asaram is a controversial person, facing many allegations against him. Yet he is rich and influential. Several political bigwigs still have close associations with him. When the Supreme Court granted him a full-time caregiver, many might have thought about the veteran Stan Swamy, who died while in judicial custody, and G N Saibaba, who died soon after his release from prison. Many would also recall the plight of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who continue to languish in prisons without even a trial, with their bail pleas being stringently opposed by the State and rejected by courts.

Let it be clear: A legal system that permits an 85-year-old person to have round-the-clock assistance in jail is not necessarily bad. It could even be ideal and an epitome of an advanced democracy that respects human rights. But a system that denies the same benefit to other similarly placed persons is not good at all. The situation is all the more disturbing when political prisoners, who are prisoners of conscience, are continuously mistreated by the State.

Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest, was 84 and suffering from Parkinson’s disease. At Taloja Central Jail, he had to beg not only for a straw but also for timely treatment for his ailment at a hospital of his choice. As we know, he died in another hospital in Mumbai, following the State’s refusal to heed his legitimate request.

G N Saibaba was put in an ‘anda cell’ and subjected to solitary confinement. This happened despite the Supreme Court in Sunil Batra (1978) that solitary confinement is generally impermissible even for death convicts. Saibaba suffered 90 percent disability and was in a wheelchair. He was denied timely treatment for a long time.