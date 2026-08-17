A future full of youthful possibilities

I want to begin with a small anecdote, though I admit anecdotes may seem out of place in all of this. I also admit that in August, India confronts the monumentality of events like independence. Yet, I believe history is the combination of the personal and the public. The anecdote and the event.

Mine is a simple story. A few years ago, I used to spend time in cafes frequented by journalists. It was an enormous learning event. One understood journalism as a craft. One realised the difficulties of reportage. I was told that reportage is generally presented as a linear event when events are much more complex in time and space. I realised the importance of this again in the last few weeks, when I was listening to the protest movements.

Protest is presented as a linear event—as a simple opposition between protest and governance—when it is much more complicated. I also realised that government language is important. The ruling regime sometimes regiments words, so that meaning becomes an act of conscription. Journalists pointed out that both the word ‘history’ and the nation state have been subject to officialisation. History is often communalised and the nation state ignores the plurality of the national movement.

I remembered this discussion during the recent weeks when two other concepts came up for constant discussion—one was the word ‘youth’ and other was the future.

Two events changed the landscape of discussion. The first was the victory of Vijay in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay has to be understood semiotically. His movies convey the same message. It is the dreams of youth. Youth is not a cadre, like the DMK, but a network of friendships, a coordination of peer groups. Vijay swept the elections this time and people are still trying to understand his victory. Vijay can be best understood with the metaphor of his dance.

Vijay’s dance is confident—he offers choreography to challenge party cadres. He seems to indicate that dance expands both individuality and the social. But it does serve in a tentative way. The tentativeness of his messages, the hope it offers, and the body language of his politics offers a message for the youth. The protest of youth is a dream and a protest which says no, goes beyond negation to the language of yes. To the dream of alternatives.