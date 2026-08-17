In 2011, a set of labels was attached to one man: “silent,” “weak,” “complicit.” But today, they no longer withstand scrutiny.

More than a decade after a special court summoned Dr Manmohan Singh as an accused in the Talabira-II coal-block allocation case, the Supreme Court accepted the CBI’s closure reports and held that there was no “sufficient material or good reason” to register a corruption case against him.

The court has restored the honour of the man turned into the symbol of India’s “corruption”. That matters because the 2014 story claimed his government represented a rotting ancien regime that had to be swept away.

What did the India Against Corruption movement actually achieve?

We were told it was a movement to end corruption. But what if its deeper consequence was the opposite? What if corruption evolved — becoming more centralised, opaque, institutionalised and harder to detect?

When the movement peaked in 2011–12, television amplified a moral emergency: a political elite was stealing the country’s future. Under Manmohan Singh, India had witnessed its most corrupt government. 2G and coal became established facts of theft; “lakhs of crores” had vanished.

Dr Manmohan Singh became the symbol of decay; the UPA chairperson, the Machiavellian puppeteer. The verdict was delivered: This government was corrupt. The system was rotten. Someone had to cleanse it. That is how a “corruption” story became a political story.

In 2014, the replacement arrived promising to end corruption, restore transparency and clean up political life. But immediately, the architecture of Indian political finance began to change.

Demonetisation rendered 86 per cent of currency invalid overnight. It was sold as a surgical strike on “black money”. It was a ploy to disrupt the informal system of political finance to the disadvantage of the opposition.