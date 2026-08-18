Dimagi Naxals: Strangers in their own land

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to “dimagi Naxals” has created quite a flutter. While Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s claim—that the description was about all opposition parties—was an attempt at playing the victim card, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju brought some clarity to the issue.

Let’s examine what exactly was said by the PM: “For years, those with Naxal mentality had their place in the power corridors. They were in government committees as advisors. Maoist thinking impacted policies. We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but dimagi Naxals (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest... They want to drag the society on the wrong path. These dimagi Naxals have to be identified and isolated, and connect the youth with the mainstream.”

Unlike the mostly-forest-dwelling Naxals who openly espoused violence, urban Naxals and dimagi Naxals provide intellectual arsenal. Whether it’s the Congress, the BJP, or any regional party in power, they oppose government systems—openly or clandestinely. They try to be seen as anti-establishment even when they themselves take advantage of the establishment at times.

The PM’s word of caution is timely, too, as Naxals and their sympathisers are increasingly getting frustrated. But though the reference hit a chord, like urban Naxals, it’s not easy to identify dimagi Naxals—a term that may be loosely translated as ‘thought anarchists’. Many such people have made deep inroads into media, academia and intelligentsia. They are often Janus-faced, and hence identifying them is difficult. It is, therefore, useful to know a set of symptoms that mark them.

The first and the most dreadful symptom is an oblique acceptance of violence and anarchy as pathways towards revolution. They may not openly indulge in violence, but somewhere down the line, they also don’t entirely reject violent ways. Naxals indulge in open violence and dimagi Naxals try to theorise on it. They believe violence is essential to establish deterrence. It was Charu Mazumdar’s conviction that “he who has not dipped his hands in the blood of class enemies is not worthy of being called a communist”. Such acts from the past were described in an online journal as recently as 2008.