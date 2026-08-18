For safer human-animal borders

As India’s National Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategy (2021-26) reaches the end of its first implementation cycle, policymakers have an opportunity to rethink what the next phase of wildlife governance should prioritise.

India has every reason to be proud of its conservation journey. Its successes are well recognised. The next challenge, however, lies not in protecting wildlife alone, but in strengthening institutions that respond when conflict occurs. To be clear, this is not a question of intent, nor of the absence of policies, protocols or strategic direction. India already has the right building blocks. The challenge now lies in operationalising them consistently across resource-constrained landscapes where limited manpower, specialist capacity and infrastructure can slow implementation precisely when timely, science-based responses matter most.

Every human-wildlife conflict leaves behind more than physical damage. A family may lose a loved one, a farmer may lose livestock or a season’s crop, and communities are left fearful about what comes next. At the same time, immense pressure falls on frontline forest officials to identify, capture or manage what is believed to be the ‘problem animal’, often under intense public scrutiny and within hours of an incident.

Human-wildlife conflict is unlike most public policy challenges because people and wildlife are often victims of the same circumstance rather than adversaries by choice. As settlements expand and wildlife populations recover, the boundaries between human and wildlife use have become increasingly blurred. The question is often less about who entered whose territory than about how the State responds when conflict occurs. The true test of any wildlife strategy is in how confidently the system can act when conflict occurs.

When response mechanisms are unable to keep pace with the demands of conflict situations, both people and wildlife bear the cost. Delays in scientific confirmation, including DNA analysis where required, can postpone decisions on whether repeated incidents involve the same animal. Compensation may take longer to process. Communities lose confidence in official processes. Frontline officers are forced to make difficult decisions under pressure, sometimes without timely access to specialist veterinary, forensic or scientific support. In the absence of credible information, demands for immediate action grow, increasing the risk that decisions are driven more by urgency than evidence.