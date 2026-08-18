The burden of potential: Why India Inc must trade comfort for scale

There is a growing impatience in New Delhi, and it is no longer being masked by diplomatic policy-speak. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, his message to India Inc was less of a congratulatory pat on the back and more of a stringent performance review. He set a daunting benchmark for the next decade: 50 Indian companies in the Fortune 500, and at least one bank in the global top five.
The subtext was clear. For too long, Indian businesses have been content riding the demographic dividend of a captive consumer market. The Prime Minister's exhortation was a sharp reminder that to be a true economic superpower, India must transition from being a pulsating consumer market to a global innovation hub.
The ‘Hanuman Paradox’ and the Q1 Reality Check
The government’s frustration with the private sector's reluctance to scale up is not new, but it is growing louder. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has primarily played the role of a macroeconomic pro, waiting for the private sector to unleash its Keynesian "animal spirits." In a memorable exchange, she once compared India Inc to Lord Hanuman—infinitely powerful, but needing to be reminded of its own strength before taking the leap.
Yet, from the government's vantage point, the leap remains hesitant. In 2019, the state delivered a historic corporate tax cut, a move universally hailed as the definitive catalyst needed to fire up private capital expenditure. The expectation was that massive tax savings would be immediately ploughed back into greenfield projects, capacity expansion, and job creation. Instead, officials argue that much of that capital was used by companies to deleverage balance sheets and boost profit margins.
Primary brokerages analysis of the latest corporate scorecards reveals a telling trend: while top-line revenue growth has shown signs of moderation, bottom-line profitability and EBITDA margins remain historically robust. India Inc is sitting on massive cash reserves.
According to Motilal Oswal the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio for Nifty-500 firms has surged past 5.2%, effectively doubling overall profits over the last few years. The financial scorecard is undeniably exceptional, but it reflects a philosophy of margin-protection rather than empire-building. It is precisely this financial conservatism that fuels New Delhi's argument: Corporate India has the capital; it simply lacks the appetite for risk.
Over the last few years, the gradual increase in India's total capital formation (from sub-30% levels to 33.5%) has been disproportionately driven by the government's aggressive push into public infrastructure—highways, railways, and logistics. The state's goal has been to lay the groundwork to "crowd in" private investment. And then thereare limitations to public capex.
India Inc’s POV: Precision over Exuberance
Corporate leaders, however, bristle at the accusation of sitting on the sidelines. Industry bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) offer a sturdy, data-backed defence of the current investment cycle.
Articulating the corporate viewpoint, CII leadership counters that the 'animal spirits' are not missing—they are simply operating with calculated precision rather than investment recklessness.
With capacity utilization in several core manufacturing sectors pushing close to the critical 75% threshold (Reserve Bank of India’s Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS Study) corporate India argues that massive, targeted investments are actively unfolding across strategic sectors
But the government would argue that the 75% threshold should ideally trigger a new cycle of private investment. While massive, targeted private capex is unfolding in specific sectors like green energy, semiconductors, and EVs, the broader, economy-wide private investment boom is still warming up.
The Tata Group is driving a $14 billion push into advanced manufacturing, setting up India's first major semiconductor fabrication and assembly plants in Gujarat and Assam. But the group itself is undergoing boardroom churn. And legacy acquisition - Air India - is proving time consuming.
Reliance Industries is executing a $10 billion master plan in Jamnagar, constructing a massive Green Energy Gigafactory to manufacture solar modules, batteries, and electrolyzers.Similarly, the Adani Group has announced investments of about ₹1.5 lakh crore in annual capex, heavily focused on energy transition.
Among the mainstream sectors, the auto vertical, led by Maruti Suzuki, is revving up the investment cycle. It has announced an investment of about ₹1.25 trillion meant to build EV capacity expansion and greenfield manufacturing. The investment is said to be executed by the end of 2030.
At a macro level, the dominant India Inc sentiment is to deploy shareholder capital in an era of geopolitical fragmentation and volatile global supply chains in a calibrated manner. Some would argue investments must follow visible demand rather than purely national sentiment.
The Goyal Critique: Profit vs. Nation-Building
But the government is increasingly tired of carrying the sole burden of nation-building while waiting for corporate demand models to align perfectly. The vibe between the government and the industry isn’t great, a case in point being open confrontation, spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Goyal launched a blistering critique against both legacy conglomerates and the new-age startup ecosystem. In a highly publicized address, he accused big domestic businesses of overlooking national interests in favour of profit margins, specifically calling out legacy groups for resisting policy changes designed to protect the broader domestic ecosystem.
More recently, Goyal also turned his ire toward the startup and e-commerce giants, delivering a sharp critique of predatory pricing. He publicly questioned the business models of e-commerce behemoths, accusing them of disguising massive, billion-dollar losses as "foreign direct investment." For Goyal and the government, funding deep-discounting models to wipe out 100 million traditional mom-and-pop retailers is not innovation—it is market distortion.
Trading the Moat for the Ocean
The divergence between state expectations and corporate behaviour is the defining economic tension of our time. Home Minister Amit Shah recently highlighted the sheer scale of the government's efforts—from rolling out massive infrastructure and cooperative sector projects to cementing national security. The state has built the highways, laid the digital public infrastructure (DPI), and created the macroeconomic stability required for a $5 trillion economy.
The implicit contract was that the private sector would meet the government halfway. The real challenge for India Inc is psychological. Operating in a high-growth, protected domestic market with 1.4 billion consumers is incredibly comfortable. It guarantees a certain baseline of profitability without requiring the brutal, uncompromising adherence to global quality standards that international markets demand.
But as the Prime Minister pointed out, comfort does not build Fortune 500 companies. Scaling up to match the global giants requires massive, sustained capital investment, a relentless focus on R&D, and the willingness to compete on quality rather than just labour arbitrage or domestic dominance.
India's macroeconomic growth story is real, but it remains sustained heavily by government spending. If India is to truly become an innovation hub, corporate India cannot remain a passive beneficiary of state-led growth, nor can it rely on domestic moats. The recent earnings prove that profitability is no longer a distant objective. What is missing is the audacity to build for the world.
(Rakesh Khar is a seasoned editor. He writes at the intersection of politics, business, technology and society)