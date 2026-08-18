The burden of potential: Why India Inc must trade comfort for scale

There is a growing impatience in New Delhi, and it is no longer being masked by diplomatic policy-speak. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, his message to India Inc was less of a congratulatory pat on the back and more of a stringent performance review. He set a daunting benchmark for the next decade: 50 Indian companies in the Fortune 500, and at least one bank in the global top five.

The subtext was clear. For too long, Indian businesses have been content riding the demographic dividend of a captive consumer market. The Prime Minister's exhortation was a sharp reminder that to be a true economic superpower, India must transition from being a pulsating consumer market to a global innovation hub.

The ‘Hanuman Paradox’ and the Q1 Reality Check

The government’s frustration with the private sector's reluctance to scale up is not new, but it is growing louder. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has primarily played the role of a macroeconomic pro, waiting for the private sector to unleash its Keynesian "animal spirits." In a memorable exchange, she once compared India Inc to Lord Hanuman—infinitely powerful, but needing to be reminded of its own strength before taking the leap.

Yet, from the government's vantage point, the leap remains hesitant. In 2019, the state delivered a historic corporate tax cut, a move universally hailed as the definitive catalyst needed to fire up private capital expenditure. The expectation was that massive tax savings would be immediately ploughed back into greenfield projects, capacity expansion, and job creation. Instead, officials argue that much of that capital was used by companies to deleverage balance sheets and boost profit margins.

Primary brokerages analysis of the latest corporate scorecards reveals a telling trend: while top-line revenue growth has shown signs of moderation, bottom-line profitability and EBITDA margins remain historically robust. India Inc is sitting on massive cash reserves.