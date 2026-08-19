Far East prop that averted a global domino

The recent joint intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to support the floundering yen resembled two drowning people, neither of whom can swim, trying to keep each other afloat.

The yen has slid since the end of 2020 from 102 to the US dollar to a recent low of 164—a decline of 60 percent to its lowest level in nearly four decades. After failed attempts to jawbone markets, checking rates to signal intent, the BoJ and Fed were forced to finally buy yen equivalent of around $87 billion. The official rhetoric was market stability. According to President Donald Trump, “they have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help... Japan’s been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbour”. The reality is different.

Japan faces rising inflation exacerbated by high energy prices, most of it imported, which is affected by a weaker yen. Reluctance to increase rates to counter inflation reflects a weak economy and high government borrowings. Another consideration is that a weak yen may result in divestment from foreign investors, who own around 32 percent of Japanese equities, affecting shares and the currency.

A weaker yen presents different problems for the US. Upward pressure on the dollar reduces export competitiveness. For Japanese investors, who are major global exporters of capital, higher BoJ rates favour domestic investments. With Japan as the largest holder of US Treasury bonds (around $1.1 trillion), this would push up American rates and reduce demand for new issues. It could undermine the carry trade, where borrowed yen at low rates is used to fund higher yielding assets. Policymakers are wary of a repeat of the August 2024 unwind of the yen carry trade when Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 12.4 percent, triggering declines in asset prices globally.

The intervention used a repo facility where the BoJ received dollars from the US Treasury using its bond holding as collateral to fund its yen purchases. This avoided liquidation of Treasuries, which could pressure US rates. The Fed sold euros, not dollars, to buy yen to lower selling pressure on the US currency.