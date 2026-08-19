Tomorrow’s doctors stressed today

Headlines about the NEET pre-medical exam have been dominated by allegations of paper leaks, court hearings, protests, administrative decisions and demands for accountability. Those questions deserve answers.

But another related story has been unfolding quietly, away from television debates and social media timelines. It is the story of millions of young people who have spent years preparing for one exam with the simple belief that hard work will be judged fairly.

For many families, NEET is not merely an entrance test. It represents years of savings, sacrifice and a shared dream of becoming a doctor. When the credibility of such a process comes under doubt, the damage extends far beyond an exam schedule. It begins to erode trust itself.

As a psychiatrist working closely with adolescents, schools and young adults, I find that the question students ask most often today is not whether the syllabus will change or cut-off will rise, but whether their effort still matters. That should concern all of us, not only because these are our children, but because they are tomorrow’s doctors. If the first lesson aspiring doctors receive is uncertainty instead of fairness, we risk normalising cynicism at the very gateway of a profession built on compassion, ethics and public trust. Before asking what kind of doctors we hope to produce, perhaps we should ask what kind of educational system is shaping them.

The emotional burden of such uncertainty is often underestimated. Young people can prepare for difficult exams, long study hours and even the possibility of failure. What they struggle with is the feeling that the rules may change after they have played by them.