Tomorrow’s doctors stressed today

Headlines about the NEET pre-medical exam have been dominated by allegations of paper leaks, court hearings, protests, administrative decisions and demands for accountability. Those questions deserve answers.
But another related story has been unfolding quietly, away from television debates and social media timelines. It is the story of millions of young people who have spent years preparing for one exam with the simple belief that hard work will be judged fairly.
For many families, NEET is not merely an entrance test. It represents years of savings, sacrifice and a shared dream of becoming a doctor. When the credibility of such a process comes under doubt, the damage extends far beyond an exam schedule. It begins to erode trust itself.
As a psychiatrist working closely with adolescents, schools and young adults, I find that the question students ask most often today is not whether the syllabus will change or cut-off will rise, but whether their effort still matters. That should concern all of us, not only because these are our children, but because they are tomorrow’s doctors. If the first lesson aspiring doctors receive is uncertainty instead of fairness, we risk normalising cynicism at the very gateway of a profession built on compassion, ethics and public trust. Before asking what kind of doctors we hope to produce, perhaps we should ask what kind of educational system is shaping them.
The emotional burden of such uncertainty is often underestimated. Young people can prepare for difficult exams, long study hours and even the possibility of failure. What they struggle with is the feeling that the rules may change after they have played by them.
Over the past few weeks, I have met students whose anxiety had little to do with biology or chemistry. One young student, preparing for his second attempt at NEET, told me, “I don’t mind studying again if I have to. I just want to know that the exam I sit for will be fair.” Another Class 11 student, who had always dreamt of wearing a white coat, quietly asked his parents whether he should choose another career instead. Neither feared hard work. They feared uncertainty.
Exam-related distress is never caused by a single event. Student suicides are complex tragedies shaped by emotional vulnerability, family expectations, social pressures and, at times, underlying mental health conditions. It would be simplistic to attribute every loss solely to the NEET crisis. Yet it would be equally irresponsible to ignore the psychological impact of repeated uncertainty. Trust is not an abstract value in education. It is what allows a student to return to the study table each morning believing that honesty, effort and perseverance still have meaning.
Perhaps the greatest lesson from the NEET crisis is that the problem does not begin with a paper leak, nor does it end when an exam is reconducted. It lies deeper, in an educational culture that has gradually reduced success to a single score. Across India, years of learning are compressed into one high-stakes test, often accompanied by relentless coaching, constant comparison and the belief that one setback can define an entire life.
Research consistently shows that prolonged academic pressure, perfectionism and fear of failure increase emotional distress among adolescents. The answer is not to make exams easier. It is to make them fairer, more predictable and more humane. That requires reforms beyond stronger security measures.
Transparent communication during crises, independent oversight, time-bound investigations and clearly defined contingency plans can prevent uncertainty from becoming a second trauma. Schools and coaching institutes should prepare students not only to answer questions but also to cope with setbacks and seek help without shame.
Career guidance must begin earlier, reminding students that medicine is a calling with multiple pathways, not a single entrance gate. Parents, too, have a crucial role. Conversations at home should gradually shift from “What rank did you achieve?” to “How are you coping?” A society that values only achievement produces successful candidates. A society that also values resilience produces better doctors.
If there is one opportunity hidden in the crisis, it is to rethink what we expect exams to achieve. As we debate transparency and accountability, we must remember that trust is built not only through secure question papers but through secure minds. Students should know that if systems fail, institutions will respond swiftly, communicate honestly and protect their interests. They should feel confident that merit cannot be bought, effort will not be discounted and fairness is non-negotiable.
Those entering the field of medicine deserve nothing less. They will one day stand beside our hospital beds and make life-changing decisions. The future of healthcare begins long before the first day of medical school. It begins with the values we embed in those who aspire to enter it. If the first lesson they learn is that shortcuts prevail over sincerity, we weaken the moral foundation of a profession built on trust. But if this moment strengthens the integrity of exams, expands mental health support in schools and creates healthier learning environments, the crisis may yet leave behind something valuable.
The NEET controversy will eventually fade from the headlines. The students living through it will carry its lessons for years. Let us ensure that the lesson they remember is not one of disillusionment, but of a society that chose to correct itself when it mattered most.
Dr Debanjan Banerjee | Consultant psychiatrist
(Views are personal)