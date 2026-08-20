An intelligent way to ensure AI sovereignty

India’s AI opportunity is not to win the race to the most advanced model. It is to show the world how AI can be made useful to real people, solving real problems. That is what India’s own strategy says, and what framed the 2026 India AI Impact Summit. India has the ingredients: linguistic and cultural diversity, digital public infrastructure at scale, a young technical workforce, and startups working on problems that matter.

Two things stand in the way.

The first is that we are measuring impact the wrong way. In the current policy discourse, impact has come to mean adoption and diffusion—how many sectors, how many users, how many languages. These are useful numbers, but they say nothing about whether the systems being adopted actually deliver, and nothing about the new vulnerabilities they create. A system that performs adequately where institutional oversight is strong can cause serious harm where that oversight is thin. The same conditions that let India leapfrog also leave it exposed. Impact has two halves; we are counting one.

The second is dependency. India’s ecosystem of context- and domain-specific models is genuinely vibrant, but almost all of it sits on top of a handful of American labs. Dependency in itself is not the problem; it exists in many sectors. It becomes a problem when you cannot negotiate its terms. AI credits have meanwhile become a form of development assistance, as seen in agreements being signed between leading AI companies and global philanthropies.

Neither problem has a single fix. Both will need competition policy, public compute, better redress mechanisms and much else. But one piece is common to both, and it is the piece India has invested in least: independent evaluation.