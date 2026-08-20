The judge who got away with murder

Madras Day (August 22) is usually remembered through its founding date: the grant associated with Francis Day, Fort St George and the emergence of Madras as an English settlement. But cities are not made only by their foundations. They are also made by the moments in which their institutions are tested. One such moment occurred in February 1946 near Fort station.

The Royal Indian Navy mutiny in Bombay had triggered protests across British India. Madras observed a hartal. Streets were blocked, trains disrupted, and groups of young protesters pelting stones at vehicles.

At about 4.30 pm on February 25, a green Chevrolet emerged from the vicinity of the Madras High Court. At the wheel was Justice J A Byers, ICS and a judge of that court who, minutes earlier, had been sitting in judgement. Beside him sat another judge of the court, Justice C Kunhiraman. The crowd gathered at the Esplanade traffic island turned its attention towards the car.

The stones came first. Then came the revolver. Byers fired three or four rounds—accounts differ on the precise number—as he tried to drive through the crowd. Three boys were hit; two survived the injuries. The third, a teenager no older than 17, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

For a few hours, the shooter was simply “a European civilian”. The Madras City Council met under the deputy mayor and condemned the killing in exactly those terms—a civilian, reckless with a gun, who had taken a life in the middle of a protest. Then the newspapers caught up with the truth: Justice Byers had done it.