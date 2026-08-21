E20: A flood of rumours, truth pushed aside

At any petrol pump across India, a quiet shift is occurring beneath the surface of daily life. When a motorist fills their tank, they are no longer merely relying on crude oil sourced from the distant oil wells of the Gulf. Instead, nearly a fifth of that fuel is now derived from domestic sources, specifically, the sugarcane fields of Maharashtra and the maize barns of Uttar Pradesh.

This transition to E20 fuel, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, is not merely a slogan or a recent, knee-jerk administrative reaction. It is the culmination of over a decade of deliberate, sustained policy effort. Yet, despite the meticulous planning involved, recent months have seen a surge of misinformation. Rumours regarding reduced mileage, catastrophic engine damage, and even bizarre claims about raw sugarcane juice being used as fuel have clouded public understanding.

To separate the signal from the noise, it is essential to examine E20 through the lens of data, scientific study, and the real-world experiences of manufacturers, rather than succumbing to baseless assertions.

A Decade of Planning

The narrative that ethanol blending is a "hasty" decision made in haste is demonstrably false. The programme originated as a pilot project as early as 2001. A five per cent blend (E5) was rolled out in various states in 2006, followed by a formal notification in the official gazette in January 2013. The National Biofuel Policy of May 2018 subsequently broadened the scope of feedstocks to include maize and surplus grain, rather than relying solely on sugarcane. By 2013-14, blending levels were barely at 1.5 per cent, constrained by feedstock availability. The strategic pivot occurred in June 2021, when NITI Aayog released a roadmap based on extensive consultations with vehicle manufacturers, oil companies, and agricultural experts.