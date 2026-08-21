E20: A flood of rumours, truth pushed aside

At any petrol pump across India, a quiet shift is occurring beneath the surface of daily life. When a motorist fills their tank, they are no longer merely relying on crude oil sourced from the distant oil wells of the Gulf. Instead, nearly a fifth of that fuel is now derived from domestic sources, specifically, the sugarcane fields of Maharashtra and the maize barns of Uttar Pradesh.
This transition to E20 fuel, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, is not merely a slogan or a recent, knee-jerk administrative reaction. It is the culmination of over a decade of deliberate, sustained policy effort. Yet, despite the meticulous planning involved, recent months have seen a surge of misinformation. Rumours regarding reduced mileage, catastrophic engine damage, and even bizarre claims about raw sugarcane juice being used as fuel have clouded public understanding.
To separate the signal from the noise, it is essential to examine E20 through the lens of data, scientific study, and the real-world experiences of manufacturers, rather than succumbing to baseless assertions.
A Decade of Planning
The narrative that ethanol blending is a "hasty" decision made in haste is demonstrably false. The programme originated as a pilot project as early as 2001. A five per cent blend (E5) was rolled out in various states in 2006, followed by a formal notification in the official gazette in January 2013. The National Biofuel Policy of May 2018 subsequently broadened the scope of feedstocks to include maize and surplus grain, rather than relying solely on sugarcane. By 2013-14, blending levels were barely at 1.5 per cent, constrained by feedstock availability. The strategic pivot occurred in June 2021, when NITI Aayog released a roadmap based on extensive consultations with vehicle manufacturers, oil companies, and agricultural experts.
The goal was ambitious: to roll out E20 nationwide between 2023 and 2025. The progress has been steady and quantifiable: 8.1 per cent in 2020-21, rising incrementally each year to hit the 20 per cent target in the November-June cycle of 2025-26. This trajectory reflects a carefully orchestrated process of capacity building, investment, and regulatory readiness, not a sudden or unplanned policy shift.
The Three Pillars: Security, Economy, and Environment
At the core of this policy is the urgent need for energy security. India currently imports approximately 88.5 per cent of its crude oil, leaving the national economy vulnerable to global price volatility and geopolitical instability. The resilience of the country’s fuel supply chain was tested during the February 2026 conflict, where supply chains in the Gulf were threatened; yet, domestic supply remained stable, proving the value of this energy diversification strategy. According to data shared in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, on 23 July 2026, the programme has yielded massive dividends: roughly ₹1.97 lakh crore saved in foreign exchange since 2014-15, the substitution of 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 952 lakh metric tonnes.
Furthermore, the policy has transformed the economic landscape for Indian farmers. The capital that was once flowing to foreign oil producers is now redirected into the pockets of the agricultural sector. Farmers have received direct payments exceeding ₹1.66 lakh crore, playing a crucial role in clearing pending sugarcane dues and improving the profitability of maize cultivation. By evolving into "energy-providers," farmers are now diversifying their income streams, creating a more robust rural economy.
Debunking the Performance and Damage Myths
Perhaps the most persistent claim is that E20 sharply reduces fuel efficiency. This myth gained traction because ethanol has a calorific value roughly 30 per cent lower than petrol, leading some to erroneously conclude that mileage must drop by the same margin. The reality is far less dramatic. As clarified by Rahul Bharti, a senior official at Maruti Suzuki, the actual calorific value difference between E20 and E10 is only about three to three-and-a-half per cent. In practical terms, for a vehicle achieving twenty kilometres per litre, the impact is a negligible 0.6 kilometres per litre, a margin easily overshadowed by factors like tyre pressure or maintenance.
Similarly, fears of engine damage have proven to be entirely unsubstantiated. With over twenty crore two-wheelers and three crore cars running on this blend, if there were legitimate issues with corrosion or component degradation, they would have manifested as a spike in warranty claims. Instead, data from industry giants like Maruti Suzuki, which serviced 2.84 crore vehicles in FY 2025-26 alone, and Hero MotoCorp shows no evidence of engine failure linked to E20. Technical analysis supports this: ethanol has a high Research Octane Number (approximately 108.5), which contributes to smoother combustion and better anti-knock properties in high-compression engines. Additionally, its higher heat of vaporisation cools the intake manifold, leading to better pickup and a smoother ride.
Clearing the Fog
The misinformation campaign has also targeted the insurance and political spheres. Claims that insurance companies would reject claims for E20-related damage were debunked as a misrepresentation of out-of-context screenshots; the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that warranties and insurance policies remain fully valid.
Furthermore, allegations that the government is "forcing" ethanol imports due to international political pressure have been categorically denied. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have both clarified that ethanol is explicitly excluded from international trade concessions. The programme is a domestic initiative, born of India's unique needs, and entirely unrelated to external trade agreements.
In conclusion, while concerns about fuel transitions are natural, they must be addressed with facts. Built upon the three pillars of energy security, farmer prosperity, and environmental sustainability, the E20 programme represents a forward-looking strategy for a self-reliant India. The rumours are loud, but the data, and the millions of vehicles currently running safely on the fuel, speak for themselves.
(Views are personal)
Sunil Bansal is BJP National General Secretary.