Recasting India’s Arctic policy

India's Arctic Policy released in 2022 was framed for a world that no longer exists. Once a domain of climate research and environmental stewardship, the Arctic has become a zone of competition over energy resources, shipping routes, critical minerals and military positioning. Accelerating ice melt is making the Northern Sea Route (NSR) along Russia’s Arctic coast a viable maritime corridor between Europe and Asia. New technologies, from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-enabled seabed mapping, are transforming Arctic security as strategic fault lines deepen.

The Ukraine war has severely disrupted cooperation within the Arctic Council. With Finland and Sweden now in NATO, Russia is the Arctic Council's only non-NATO member, while renewed US interest in Greenland's critical minerals and energy resources has heightened geopolitical tensions. For India, an observer in the Arctic Council, the implications extend well beyond climate science to commerce, connectivity and security. The Arctic is changing rapidly and India's stated Arctic policy must catch up with the region's transformation.

The Arctic states have recently recast their policies. Russia has placed the Arctic at the centre of its strategy, developing the NSR and coastal energy projects.The US Arctic Strategy of 2024 treats the region as a theatre of strategic competition. Canada unveiled an Arctic Defence Plan in March 2026, while Norway's High North Strategy of 2025 balances climate cooperation with growing security concerns.

Collective security efforts are also intensifying. The 2026 Ankara NATO summit underscored the High North's growing prominence as a critical theatre for European defence. Canada and 11 European states committed in July 2026 to strengthen Arctic maritime security, surveillance and deterrence. The EU is updating its Arctic policy this year, broadening its traditional focus on climate, biodiversity and Indigenous rights to include defence, economic security, shipping and critical minerals.