A confluence of complaints on the western horizon

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently made an observation which deserves attention beyond his country. He declared that Pakistan’s governance system had effectively “collapsed” and could no longer adequately address the country’s challenges. He subsequently clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would complete his five-year term, without withdrawing his diagnosis of the system itself.

Naqvi is no ordinary Cabinet minister. A former journalist and media entrepreneur, he became caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab before emerging as interior minister, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and president of the Asian Cricket Council. Even without a traditional electoral constituency or political dynasty behind him, his influence is considerable. Exceptionally close to Field Marshal Asim Munir, he is increasingly perceived as an important civilian face of Pakistan’s military establishment.

His rise therefore merits attention in India.

The parliamentary term of governments in Pakistan is five years. Yet no elected Prime Minister has completed a full tenure. Governments have fallen through military intervention, dismissal, judicial disqualification, assassination, resignation and parliamentary manoeuvre, many times when they are around three years old.