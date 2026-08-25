Who is really paying for E20?

India crossed 20 percent ethanol blending in 2025, five years ahead of the deadline it had already advanced once. By April 2026, E20 was the default fuel at pumps nationwide. Measured against its own target, the ethanol-blended petrol programme can be seen as one of the most successfully executed industrial policies of the past decade. That is precisely why it now deserves harder scrutiny.

The question is not only whether E20 damages engines or reduces mileage. It is who pays for the blend, who collects the rent, and whether the farmer—the programme’s principal moral justification—is anywhere near the front of that queue.

The government’s ledger is impressive on its face. Since 2014-15, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas puts foreign exchange savings at over ₹1.97 lakh crore, crude substitution at 316 lakh metric tonnes, avoided CO₂ emissions at 952 lakh metric tonnes and payments into the farm economy at ₹1.66 lakh crore. Nor is the energy-security argument merely rhetorical.

When the West Asia conflict pushed crude up by 70-80 percent after February 2026, ethanol continued to arrive at a fixed, administered price of roughly ₹70 a litre while the Indian basket touched nearly $135 a barrel.

Domestic pump prices rose 7-8 percent. Oil marketing companies absorbed an average under-recovery of about ₹11 a litre—some ₹21,300 crore between March and June—and petrol that might have cost ₹125 was sold at around ₹95 in Delhi. A fifth of the petrol pool priced in rupees, immune to the dollar and to the Hormuz Strait, is a genuine hedge. Any honest critique must concede this.