Fear and loathing in Great Britain

Britain has a strange crime problem. According to the statistics, much of it is getting better. According to the public, almost everything is getting worse.

A new study from the Policy Institute at King’s College London has found that Britons dramatically overestimate the scale of crime and routinely get its direction of travel wrong. The median estimate of the proportion of people experiencing crime in England and Wales in 2024-25 was 27 percent. The actual figure was 9.7 percent.

The mistakes continue down the list. Eighty-three percent thought mobile phone theft had increased since 2010, when it has actually fallen by about 70 percent. Majorities believed domestic burglary and vehicle theft had risen, although both have fallen by roughly half. Only shoplifting among the five offences tested had substantially increased over that period—by about 70 percent—and that was the one the public got right.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the King’s Policy Institute, puts it bluntly: “The public are very wrong about crime.” But that is not quite the end of the story.

The latest official figures are more complicated than the headline ‘Crime is falling’ suggests. The Office for National Statistics stresses that the Crime Survey for England and Wales and police-recorded crime measure different things and have different strengths. The survey is particularly useful for long-term trends, while police data are preferred for offences such as homicide, robbery and weapons offences.

Nor is every category falling. Shoplifting has risen sharply over the longer term, even though the latest figures show a fall. Fraud and computer misuse remain enormous problems. Anti-social behaviour continues to shape how people experience their neighbourhoods.

There is also a more prosaic version of the unease. Stories abound of apparently respectable men and women walking into shops, filling bags with expensive bottles of wine and other goods, and simply walking out without paying. Staff may know what is happening but hesitate to intervene, fearing confrontation or violence.