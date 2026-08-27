Public base, private launchpad

On August 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India’s third National Space Day, observed to mark the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar south pole, during an interaction in New Delhi with the CEOs and founders of 20 Indian space startups. Calling for a private-sector environment to magnetise global talent, investments and companies, he challenged private companies to create thousands of startups within the next five years and increase launch capacity from less than 10 a year at present to 50 rockets from 2029 onwards.

The 2026 celebrations were held under the theme ‘Towards Viksit Bharat: Innovating, Collaborating and Aspiring to Global Space Leadership’. What seems grandiose is not the ambition—the Modi government has never lacked in esprit—but that the PM said it not at the beating heart of India’s space programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation headquartered at Bengaluru, but in front of major private-sector honchos and startup founders in the country’s capital, where policy decisions are made.

What remained unuttered was the Indian government’s latest decision to relegate Isro to a role highlighted in its name: research and research alone. As I had hazarded might happen in my previous column, Isro has been divested of all rocket production and launches, which have been handed over to the private sector. It has begun transferring the production rights and technology of rockets—beginning with the SSLV (small satellite launch vehicle) to Hindustan Aeronautics, and the PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle) and LVM3 (launch vehicle mark-3)—the erstwhile geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle mark III, India’s most powerful operational heavy-lift vehicle—to private domestic industry. Equally to the point, unlike with the SSLV process, public sector units will not be allowed—please note the finality—to participate in the transfer process, leaving the private sector entirely in charge.

The ‘private domestic industry’ bit appears to be for public consumption. For the government announced that it has “liberalised” the “foreign direct investment policy for the space sector” in order “to make it more investor-friendly”. How friendly is the pointer to the level of domestication: the government has updated its FDI guidelines to allow up to 49 percent through the automatic route in launch vehicles and spaceports, 74 percent in satellite manufacturing, and 100 percent in component manufacturing.