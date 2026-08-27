The boardroom blindspot: Why India Inc. keeps fumbling the festive pitch

On Wednesday jewellery brand GIVA withdrew its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring actor Kriti Sanon, effectively adding another chapter to corporate India’s ongoing saga of festive miscalculations.

The 35-second advertisement, intended to promote a new jewellery collection for pets, depicted the actor tying a rakhi to her brother and subsequently to her pet dog, while dressed in a bralette-style blouse. Inclusion is welcome.

Within hours, the internet erupted. The accusation: the brand trivialized a sacred tradition. It prioritized "woke" aesthetics over cultural resonance. This in turn led to a polarised for and against the form rather than the substance. The ad was taken back with the standard corporate mea culpa acknowledging "hurt sentiments".

The GIVA fiasco is not an isolated incident; rather, it serves as the most recent symptom of a much larger communication paradigm failure within India Inc. Boardrooms and creative agencies are consistently prioritizing the "look and feel" of a campaign over its core message.

There is a persistent, flawed assumption that aspiration must be wrapped in hyper-stylized, Westernized aesthetics, and that deep-rooted cultural festivals are mere backdrops for corporate posturing. When a narrative misreads the consumer, production value becomes entirely irrelevant.

The tier 2 and tier 3 disconnect

This disconnect is most glaring in how brands perceive Tier 2, Tier 3, and semi-urban Indian markets. For too long, the corporate gaze has treated these geographies as monolithic, utilitarian markets driven solely by price points. But the data tells a story of aggressive premiumization and shifting social dynamics that completely defeat tired urban stereotypes.

In the GIVA ad, the key assumption was twofold: that the humanization of pets—treating them as integral family members—is an exclusively urban, elite phenomenon, and that fine jewellery must be marketed through an unapproachable, high-fashion lens.

The reality of Indian consumption defies these metropolitan stereotypes. Pet ownership is rapidly becoming a family preoccupation across smaller cities. The Indian pet food and care market is observing steady growth and is due to grow to $1.6 billion by the end of the decade. The momentum is due to the ever-rising e-commerce penetration in 40 tier 2 and 3 cities.