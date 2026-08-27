The link between falling fruits and failing hearts

In a recent online post, Vidya Yeravdekar, chancellor of Symbiosis University, noted that the jamun fruit (Indian blackberry) started falling from trees earlier this year. She recalled her grandmother’s comment from years ago that an early fall of the jamun portends a period of diminished rainfall and possibly a drought. This is not mere folklore. It is indeed a recorded scientific observation. The phenomenon is called ‘drought escape’ or ‘stress fruiting’. In conditions of water shortage, plants like jamun yield smaller fruits with higher sugar content.

Tacit knowledge of communities stored as experiential wisdom reflects past observations. It is of value even if it is not an accurate meteorological forecasting based on modern scientific methods. The anecdote is a timely reminder that nature retains a long memory and uses its recall to fashion a species survival response in the plant. When its roots are alerted by unfavourable environmental signals related to soil moisture, the plant prioritises flowers and fruit over new branches and leaves. Anthropogenic climate change is now stretching the limits of nature’s ingenuity.

A similar phenomenon is also observed in human beings. When a growing foetus or young infant suffers early childhood malnutrition, there is early sexual maturation. This is especially evident among females. Early menarche (onset of menstruation) can be accompanied by increased fertility if there is improved nutrition as the child grows. If social customs force an early marriage, a spate of teenage pregnancies can result.

Even more alarming is the widespread impact of sequential early childhood malnutrition followed by an adiposity rebound in later childhood and adolescence. Physiological programming, of the epigenetic levers of gene expression, results in a ‘metabolic mismatch’ of the nutritional parsimony experienced in the early years of life and relative caloric largesse in later life.