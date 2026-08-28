A leader to the manor born

Ramakrishna Hegde strode like a colossus across Karnataka politics from the 1960s through the 1980s. He was a towering figure in the state—suave, urbane, well-read, fluent in Kannada, English and Hindi, charismatic, and blessed with an impish sense of humour.

I first met him only in 1998. I had launched a helicopter charter company headquartered in Bengaluru the previous year, with operations out of Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. One day, I received a call from Jeevaraj Alva, Hegde’s junior in the party, close confidant and a Karnataka minister known for his dynamism.

“Captain,” he said, “Mr Hegde would like to see you at his residence,” and fixed a time. I was elated. I had long admired Hegde, who stood apart from many of his contemporaries.

Hegde, who had just been appointed commerce minister in the second Vajpayee government, greeted me cheerfully: “Congratulations on your helicopter venture... We need more [Kannadigas] joining the army and starting daring ventures.” He added, “I will be needing your helicopters now and then. Jeevaraj will coordinate with you.”

Jeevaraj, who took to me instinctively, would often invite me home for cocktails and dinner. He would arrange payment for helicopter charters through party funds, but always with warmth—almost like a sambhavana—accompanied by a bottle of good Scotch. He never made it seem transactional.