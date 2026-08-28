Defining industry: In with the old, on with the new

The landmark verdict delivered on August 20 by the Supreme Court regarding the legal definition of ‘industry’ preserves the 1978 framework for old disputes, while leaving the new Labour Codes to develop their own meaning of the term. The judgement’s real test will be in using it to combine labour protection with greater economic flexibility.

The term ‘industry’ is crucial in Indian labour law, as it determines the statutory protections for workers and responsibilities of employers. Classifying a workplace as an industry subjects it to various industrial relations laws, impacting both workers and employers.

In Uttar Pradesh vs Jai Bir Singh, the Chief Justice-led nine-judge Constitution Bench brought an important measure of clarity to a question that had troubled labour law for nearly five decades since the landmark Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (1978) decision. But the latest judgement should not be read as simply overturning the old one. The significance of the change lies in its ability to distinguish the earlier legal regime from the new framework established by the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

Section 2(j) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 contained a wide definition of industry. In the BWSSB case, a seven-judge Constitution Bench gave that provision its most influential interpretation. It evolved the famous triple test, under which an activity could qualify as an industry if there was systematic activity, cooperation between employers and employees, and the production, supply, or distribution of goods or services to satisfy human wants or wishes. The motive to make profit was not decisive.

The outcome was a deliberately broad interpretation. Hospitals, educational institutions, municipalities, charitable organisations and various service providers could be included in the definition if their activities met the criteria. The focus was on the activity and the employer-worker relationship, rather than simply on whether the organisation called itself commercial, charitable or governmental. For workers, this was a significant expansion of legal protection.