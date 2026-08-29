Trouble with books that know too much, or too little

And some of these people, unlike most political memoirists, did not need to reconstruct their proximity to power after the event.

I remember Pranab Mukherjee, then finance minister, telling a tiny group of journalists about a time when he had gone to 10 Janpath before a budget. Sonia, he recalled, essentially said: you have the Prime Minister, and he is the economist. All I ask is that the budget should take care of the poor and disadvantaged. Pranab-babu’s own view was equally clear. The Congress president had every right to tell the FM what political priorities she expected from the budget of a government elected under her party’s banner. They were answerable to the people. It did not, in his telling, require a classified file to be carried down the road.

Pranab-babu was not one who needed to curry favour with either side of the alleged binary. He is no longer around to confirm the conversation, but some of the journalists who heard him are still around. Whether my version would survive Penguin’s fact-checking process, I cannot say. Perhaps someone would ask me for a signed affidavit. Delhi, in its dotage, has become reliant on documentation, but in its robust state, when people still talked, journalists could make robust inferences from patterns.

Yes, this was a pattern. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi once laughingly told us how he found himself in a spot during the Gujjar agitation. As I&B minister, he had been asked by the PM and Home Minister Shivraj Patil to speak to television proprietors and editors about footage of the agitation running on loop: the images were aggravating an already difficult situation. PRD, however, did not relish the idea of issuing threats or diktats. He did what politicians have always done in Delhi when one door becomes awkward: he went to 10 Janpath.