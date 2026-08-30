Faithline | The baby and his demons

It’s Janmashtami this week, celebrating the advent of Sri Krishna in our midst, and it seems right to revisit some Krishna facts. For one, visitors to Delhi can enjoy Krishna’s river with sunrise and sunset boat rides from Yamuna Ghat, and the new Vasudev Ghat reportedly hosts Yamuna aratis on Tuesday and Sunday evenings. But it’s in Vraja or Brajbhumi that the Yamuna draws innumerable seekers—dreamers, drop-outs, mystics, musicians, poets and saints.

One such fascinating person was Ras Khan, who authored the Rachnavali, in which he says, “Manus ho to vahi raskhani baso braj gokul gaon ke gvaran/ jo pasu hon to kaha bas mero charaun nit nand ko dhenu manjharan”. ‘If I, Ras Khan, am reborn as human, I wish to be a cowherd in the village of Gokul in Brajbhumi. If born an animal, I would like to be a cow in the herd of Nanda, grazing all day blissfully’.

How did 16th-17th century Syed Ibrahim, a Kabuli Pathan, become Ras Khan of Brajbhumi? One story says he was from a rich zamindari family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Disdained by the proud beauty he loved, he grew morose and lonely.

Perhaps in a rebound, Ibrahim fell in love with the son of a Hindu merchant and followed him everywhere, outraging everyone. One day, he heard one Vaishnava tell another, “We should love the Lord as fearlessly and openly as Syed Ibrahim loves the merchant’s son.” The other snorted scornfully, “You call that love? It’s only infatuation.”

Ibrahim sprang at them in fury with his sword raised. But they stood their ground and said staunchly, “If you loved Krishna as you do that boy, you would be a liberated person.”