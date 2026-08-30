The missing votes and the politics of electoral deletion

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has betrayed the trust of the Supreme Court by persuading it to believe that the special intensive revision (SIR) was not intended to be exclusionary, but to clean up the voters’ list by removing duplicate entries, the names of those who have changed their place of residence, dead voters and infiltrators who claim to be Indian citizens. The Supreme Court held that while the annual updation of voters' lists by the ECI itself cannot be trusted, this exercise was required to address the very concerns the ECI enumerated.

On the ground, these deletions were and are being done by booth-level officers (BLOs). This procedure was followed in almost all states which went to the polls after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The evidence available in the public domain, some of which was also brought to the court’s notice, should have alerted the Supreme Court. Several instances—especially in Delhi—of hundreds of persons living at the same address; statements of BLOs on record; trains assigned to carry people from Haryana to Bihar and from Surat to West Bengal; messages conveyed on WhatsApp to BLOs; the illogical concept of ‘logical discrepancies’; the burden cast on voters, both literate and illiterate, to fill forms seeking information that was and is often hard to access; along with a host of other issues, should have been enough to scrap this exercise.

However, the court found this exercise necessary and brushed aside all objections and instances of wrongdoing that were sought to be brought to its notice.

The inference that the ECI deliberately deleted names, either directly or indirectly, to help the BJP electorally, gains credence from what has been found by the tribunals set up by the Supreme Court to adjudicate the claims of voters whose names were deleted and whose appeals could not be decided before the publication of the final voters’ list. In this context, the reply to the Right to Information application filed by Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury revealed that the total number of appeals submitted for adjudication was 38,10,620, of which only 82,782 (a bare 2.17 percent) have been disposed of thus far. Of the deleted names, 75,443 (about 91 percent) were restored, while 7,339 (a bare 8.86 percent) were excluded.

What does this tell us? That 91 percent of genuine voters were wrongly deleted. It can be assumed that BLOs, spread throughout West Bengal, could not have acted in such a uniform manner to cause such massive deletions. The question is: who directed those names to be deleted, and which party benefited from these deletions? Presumably, the massive restoration of 91 percent of the deleted names may have impacted the overall result of the Assembly elections.