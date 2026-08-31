The Mahatma as a future in disguise

I love gossip. Gossip is a guarantee that the dialogue of democracy is still alive, no matter how mangled the form. I love the gossip of three places in particular. Each provides a sense of theatre of the power of gossip. The first is the barber shop, which combines the everydayness of body with the theatre of the exotic. The second is the tea shop, which carries the whiff of different conversations. The third is the university café, which has a sense of classical academic ideas.

One expected much from these places after the protest movement of Sonam Wangchuk. One witnessed a certain openness, a certain ambiguity, a certain ability to listen. But what one noticed was a sense of emptiness of ideas. We were still caught between radicalism as ideology and official policy. As one observer put it, the cafés are caught between patriotism, patriarchy and policy.

Watching this emptiness, one felt nostalgic for likes of Tagore and Gandhi. One wanted a festival of alternative ideas. And in this context, one again sensed the continuing relevance of Gandhi.

I must emphasise that Gandhi is not just a method, a diktat or a catechism of yes and nos. Gandhi is an imagination—free floating, inventive, open-ended, confident enough to challenge hegemony and empire. There is a playfulness to Gandhi.

One sees it best in his humour which undermines the categories of empire and fascism. I recollect, in particular, Gandhi’s encounter with Mussolini. Mussolini was excited and demanded that he review his troops. Gandhi was asked to speak after that. All he said was one line: “You all look healthy to me.”

There is a usual scepticism of Gandhi. Many cynics ask, how did he respond to the atom bomb and the concentration camp? How he would look at an encounter between Nazi official Adolf Eichmann, scientist Robert Oppenheimer and himself. Would Gandhi allow Oppenheimer to stick to the answer that the atom bomb was a technical answer to a technical question?