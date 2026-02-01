Faithline | The king's portion

Around the fourth century BCE, Chanakya, in his treatise on governance, the Arthashastra notably said, ‘Praja sukhe sukham rajya, prajanam tu hite hitam’, meaning, “In the happiness of his subjects lies the king’s happiness, in their welfare his welfare”. Accordingly, he advocated the ‘Honeybee Principle of Fairness’, that taxes should be extracted with as little pain as possible to the subjects, similar to how a bee collects nectar from flowers without hurting them to make honey for the collective welfare of the hive.

From what I could gather, Chanakya advocated some very modern points on taxation. For one, I read that he favoured a system based on the capacity to pay, similar to modern progressive taxation. He wanted taxes collected at set times with clear rates to avoid confusion or extortion. Nor, said he, should taxes stifle economic incentives. He suggested tax holidays for low-income farmers and exemptions for at least two years for new land brought under cultivation.

While recommending that taxes should be fair, he also recognised the need for a strong treasury. Since ancient times, one-sixth of produce or income has been considered a fair and standard rate for bhaga, ‘the king’s share’ or the state treasury.

You find this rate mentioned in the Markandeya Purana, too, said to date back to 250 CE, in a story about King Uttama. A man’s wife has been spirited away overnight, and he comes to the king to have her found and rescued. But the king says, “You have no precise information about who took her away and where. Why should I exert myself fruitlessly by chasing in all directions?”