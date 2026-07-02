Need new guards against weapons of mass defection

Between March 1967 and February 1968, around 438 legislators changed their party allegiances, a figure that dwarfed the nearly 542 cases recorded across the interregnum between 1952 and 1967. It was after this spectacle of government-making by legislative mercenaryism that the Lok Sabha, on December 8, 1967, passed a unanimous resolution calling for a high-level committee to examine the problem of floor-crossing in all its dimensions.

The committee recommended that a defector be debarred from ministerial office, speakership, or any remunerative public post for a period of one year, or until re-elected. It was not until the 52nd Amendment (1985) that Parliament finally incorporated an anti-defection law into the Constitution’s Tenth Schedule.

However, after that, individual defections metastasised into wholesale engineered splits. The one-third threshold for splits under paragraph 3 became a licence for mass desertion, a technique by which a legislative group could hive off, topple a government and install itself in power without any consequence.

Subsequently, the 91st Amendment (2003) deleted paragraph 3. However, it left paragraph 4 untouched, under which a member is not disqualified in case of merger of his political party and ratification of the merger by two-thirds of the legislature party concerned. Effectively, the threshold was raised from one-third to two-thirds, moving the legitimised defection from a wholesale purchase to a mega-mall legislator shopping spree.