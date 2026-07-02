The weight of devotees' trust

Like crores of Hindus, I grew up listening to stories during Harikatha performances from the Ramayana and revering Lord Ram as the embodiment of righteousness, duty and moral courage. In later years, I read the great poet Kuvempu’s iteration of the epic.

For many Indians, Ram transcends theology—he is part of our cultural inheritance, much as Christmas is observed across the world even by many who have never opened a Bible.

It is precisely because of that enduring reverence that recent reports of alleged financial irregularities involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram temple have prompted an uncomfortable question. As the scandal is growing, what is both a paradox and a cause for concern is that charges are being levelled by saffron associates of the BJP and the heads of various Hindu orders.

Is the Ayodhya temple merely another place of worship, or does it occupy a unique place in India’s contemporary public life? This is not a question about faith. Faith belongs to the realm of personal conscience. Nor is it a question about the legal dispute over Ayodhya, which has been settled through constitutional processes. The question is one of accountability.