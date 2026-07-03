Remembering the Emergency for vigilance and resistance

Half a century has passed since the end of the Emergency, an episode in independent India’s history that Gen Z has little knowledge of. Even parents from that generation seem to have forgotten it. Those with lived experiences of it are now in their Seventies and Eighties. Why, then, should we remember it?

Well, an event remembered by a nation or a community is not determined by how old or recent it is. On June 25, the day marking the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Emergency rule by Indira Gandhi’s Congress government, a clip went viral on social media. In it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian joined mourners, all clad in black, at a Muharram ceremony. They were not mourning the deaths of those who perished in the recent war on Iran by the US and Israel. Rather, it was the annual Ashura commemoration, when all Shias mourn the killing, more than 1,300 years ago, of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Such remembrance is not a ritual. It is an antidote to protect what one regards as precious and sacred.

India should remember the Emergency for three reasons.

Democracy is precious and sacred for us. It is the main pillar of our Constitution, and the defining identity of our Republic. Hence, we should remember the Emergency of 1975-77 because it was the darkest period in the history of Indian democracy. Almost all opposition leaders were imprisoned, including Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, George Fernandes, Chandrashekhar, A K Gopalan, and, above all, Jayaprakash Narayan, who did not belong to any political party but was the Gandhian ‘conscience keeper’ of the Republic.