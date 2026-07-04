India-Indonesia ties | Acting East with strategic vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Indonesia will occur at a particularly favourable moment in bilateral relations. India and Indonesia, the two largest democracies in the Indo-Pacific, have spent the last decade transforming a historically cordial relationship into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

What distinguishes the relationship today is the extent to which commitments made during Modi’s 2018 visit to Jakarta and President Prabowo Subianto’s January 2025 visit to India have been translated into practical cooperation. The 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting, held in New Delhi on June 7, demonstrated that both countries are now focused on implementation.

The modern phase of the relationship began with Modi’s 2018 visit, when the ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The vision articulated then was fundamentally maritime. Cooperation on security, defence, connectivity, the blue economy and Indo-Pacific governance became the pillars of the relationship.

Eight years later, many of those objectives have matured. Naval exercises have become more regular, defence exchanges have expanded and coordination on maritime domain awareness has significantly improved. The strategic logic underpinning the partnership has strengthened as both countries seek to preserve a stable, rules-based Indo-Pacific without becoming part of rigid alliance structures.