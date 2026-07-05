Blighty blue in the face as Brexit begets Bregret

The foundational promises and grand claims made by the Leave campaign have been thoroughly exposed as either gross exaggerations or outright deceptions. The most infamous symbol of the campaign—a red bus promising to redirect £350 million a week from the EU to the National Health Service—stands as a monument to political fantasy. The NHS today faces deeper structural crises and longer waiting lists than at any point in its history, severely exacerbated by the loss of European medical staff.

The pledge that trade deals with the rest of the world, particularly a comprehensive pact with the US, would effortlessly replace European commerce has collapsed under geopolitical realities. Furthermore, the central emotional pillar of the Brexit campaign—reclaiming absolute control over national borders—has yielded a supreme irony: overall net migration to the UK actually hit record highs post-Brexit, merely shifting in composition from European workers to non-EU professionals and student dependents.

This stark divergence between promise and reality has triggered a profound shift in British public opinion. Polling data indicates that a clear majority of Britons (consistently around 57 percent) now view the decision to leave the EU as a historic mistake. The number of people who believe Brexit has been an outright failure is five times greater than those who deem it a success. A significant generational turnover has accelerated this shift, as young citizens who were too young to vote in 2016 overwhelmingly favour European integration.

Yet, if a referendum to rejoin the EU were repolled tomorrow, its victory would be far from guaranteed. While a mathematical majority tells pollsters they wish to rejoin, that support plummets dramatically when confronted with the actual terms of modern re-entry. The British public remains fiercely opposed to accepting the euro, losing their historic budget opt-outs, or agreeing to the unrestricted free movement of people. Therefore, while ‘Bregret’ is a dominant cultural sentiment, it reflects a longing for a vanished past rather than a unified political will to endure the painful process of re-accession.

Consequently, the prospects for a wholesale undoing of Brexit in the near future are non-existent. The current political leadership in London, acutely aware of the remaining volatility, has ruled out rejoining the single market or the customs union. Instead, the focus has shifted toward a pragmatic, incremental ‘reset’. The UK is actively pursuing sector-specific alignments with Brussels—seeking closer cooperation on defence, security and veterinary standards to ease food import checks.