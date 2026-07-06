Households sour on the economy

The spending data makes the mechanism visible. Urban households’ sentiment on non-essential or discretionary spending barely budged into positive territory, a net response of just 15.9, after touching 21.1 in March. Rural India shows the same pattern, with net responses on non-essential spending falling from 59.5 to 42.6 in a single round. All this, even as the both urban and rural households’ own income expectations weakened. It is not surprising then that households across India are visibly pulling back on the kind of spending that drives growth in consumer durables, retail and services, even as essentials remain non-negotiable.

There is also an inflation puzzle worth flagging. Headline inflation readings have been benign through much of this period, yet household inflation perceptions have moved in the opposite direction. Rural respondents’ median perception of current inflation rose to 5.9 percent in May, up 30 basis points from March, and their one-year-ahead expectation jumped to 7.2 percent. This is the well-known gap between what statisticians measure and what households feel at the store. It matters precisely because it is household perception, which shapes spending and saving decisions. A consumer who believes prices will rise by more than 7 percent over the coming year behaves very differently from one who trusts that inflation is under control, regardless of what the Consumer Price Index actually reports.

What ties all this together is a slowdown not in any single indicator but in sentiment itself, the intangible variable that ultimately translates into discretionary purchases, big-ticket decisions, and the confidence to take on credit. One may argue that surveys of this kind capture mood and not hard transactions, and that moods can be volatile. But when both rural and urban India report a third straight round of weakening confidence, when expectations for the future are sliding in tandem with perceptions of the present, and when discretionary spending intentions are softening across both segments, one has to stop considering this as noise and start looking at it like a signal.

Policymakers will need to listen. India’s growth story has rested heavily on domestic consumption, and consumption rests on confidence. The RBI’s own surveys are, in effect, an early warning system that the institution funds and publishes for exactly this purpose. The latest readings suggest it may be time to ask less about how fast the economy is growing on paper and more about how confident Indians actually feel about their economic futures. The latest numbers suggest that confidence, in both city and village, needs rebuilding before celebrating.

Tulsi Jayakumar | Professor, economics & policy; and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Bhavan’s SPJIMR

(Views are personal)