Wisdom in allowing a dose of anarchy in democracy

It is in this context that Sardar goes back to history. The migrant, he said, is both a storyteller, an interpreter and a translator. His example was Ibn Khaldun. Sardar showed that when Western civilisation was declining in the 12th century, it was the Muslims who kept Greek science intact. He cited George Sarton, the historian of science, to show that Greek philosophy is often a fiction to hide the achievement of Islamic scholars, travellers and storytellers.

Sardar added that citizenship is not a simple civic affair, unless civics involves epistemology. The citizen does not receive culture blankly. He interprets it. He reworks it cognitively to show the modes of thought behind a culture. For Sardar, democracy becomes a cognitive experiment. To him, democracy is a demand on cognitive interpretation. There has to be a democracy between cognitive systems and modes of interpretation that create a dialogue between cognitive systems.

An even more fascinating example came from the distinguished scientist, C V Seshadri. He used to narrate the story of cricket in the Trobriand Islands east of Papua New Guinea. It’s the story of how cricket was introduced into the islands by the British, who had hoped that the sport would teach the locals teamwork and competition. But the tribal inhabitants of the islands interpreted cricket differently. They saw it as a challenge to their sense of competition. The islanders sought to force a draw. The draw, they felt, was the ultimate answer to competition.

Seshadri added that the draw was a metaphysical challenge to the idea of equality and competition. It was a search for plurality and co-existence. The draw, he said, was a metaphysical challenge to the enlightenment idea of standardisation and number. It showed that diversity, difference, debate, dissent and dialogue were not easily available in the West, which emphasised the game. The game needed a victor, but for the islanders, play was more essential. Play was something more tentative, with unexpected possibilities. It created a sense of diversity. Culture, in that sense, can never be a zero-sum game.

Now we should move from concepts to institutions. One has to discuss the role of civil society in creating culture. It does not fragment society but creates a network of diversities. Multiplicity, diversity, dialogue, debate, dissent are all a part of the democratic imagination. Democracy in its theory has little place for these concepts. What one wants to emphasise is that we need to experiment in a different way. We need new modes of pedagogy, an openness to oral memory, a different way of looking at knowledge. We need to revise the idea of institutions like the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which look at translation in a standardised way. We have to understand that the verses of the Ramayana, according to A K Ramanujan, have 300 kinds of interpretations—the ethics can be different, the languages can be vernacular.