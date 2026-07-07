One-year Master's | Higher intensity, expanded scale

Around the world, postgraduate education is flexible and interdisciplinary. The goal of such programmes is to align advanced learning to market needs without compromising academic rigour. In addition, there is now a greater need to run high-intensity one-year master’s (1YM) programmes alongside two-year routes.

India’s new Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes, issued by the UGC, operationalises this flexibility. Based on the National Credit Framework, it includes a 1YM for students who complete a four-year bachelor’s with honours, a two-year master’s for those with a three-year bachelor’s, and an integrated five-year route following 12th standard.

Why is 1YM necessary now? In rapidly-expanding domains such as AI, data, materials, advanced manufacturing, deep tech and digital public infrastructure, time-to-skills has become important for both learners and employers. As we expand at scale, it is necessary for students graduating from the four-year undergraduate programmes to have access to focused, multidisciplinary postgraduate knowledge.

The UGC’s framework for 1YM offers flexibility within a clearly defined credit architecture. One-year master’s programmes can be course-heavy, research-heavy or a course-plus-dissertation combination, provided that outcomes, levels and credits are in tune with the National Credit Framework.