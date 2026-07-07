Passage to America: A two-way street between republics

On July 4, the United States marked the 250th anniversary of its declaration of independence. It did so at a moment of unusual introspection. Donald Trump’s return to the White House has reopened profound debates about the meaning of the American republic, the resilience of its institutions, immigration, trade, alliances and America’s place in the world. Every great democracy reaches moments when it asks searching questions. At 250, the US is asking one of the oldest: Quo vadis? Where are you going?

This is not an academic question for India.

No country outside the Western world has drawn more deeply from the American democratic experience while remaining so determined to preserve its own independent identity. Our relationship with the US has never been merely strategic. Long before defence agreements, technology partnerships or the rise of the Indian diaspora, India and the US were engaged in a conversation of ideas that has continued for more than two centuries.

That conversation began remarkably early. Merchant ships from Salem, Massachusetts reached Indian ports within years of the American Revolution, carrying home not only spices and textiles but an enduring curiosity about one of the world’s oldest civilisations. Raja Rammohan Roy corresponded with American Unitarians before our countries had formal diplomatic relations. Ralph Waldo Emerson found inspiration in the Upanishads. Henry David Thoreau read the Bhagavad Gita at Walden Pond. Walt Whitman dreamed of ‘A Passage to India’, seeing the meeting of civilisations as one of humanity’s great adventures.