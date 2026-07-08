The gatekeeper of democracy

The controversy surrounding the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination has generated more confusion than clarity. Many citizens have drawn one of two conclusions: either that the returning officer was legally correct because neither the Election Commission of India nor the Supreme Court intervened, or that their refusal to intervene reflects institutional partisanship. Neither inference is justified.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere flows primarily from the constitutional scheme under Article 329(b), as interpreted in N P Ponnuswami (1952) and reaffirmed in M S Gill (1977). Once the electoral process begins, courts ordinarily avoid interrupting it, leaving disputes to be examined after the election. Likewise, the ECI supervises elections but is not constituted as an appellate authority over every quasi-judicial decision of an RO during nomination scrutiny. Thus, non-intervention is not an adjudication on the merits; it is a consequence of constitutional design.

The controversy concerned an alleged omission in Form 26, the statutory affidavit relating to criminal antecedents. The RO concluded that the omission was substantial enough to reject the nomination, while the candidate’s legal team argued that the proceeding in question did not legally require disclosure. Importantly, this was not a case where no hearing was granted. A speaking order was passed after considering objections.

The dispute concerns the legal interpretation adopted by the RO. That, in turn, raises a larger institutional question: should one officer’s interpretation of a difficult legal issue become practically decisive during an election without any contemporaneous mechanism for correction?