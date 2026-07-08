The gatekeeper of democracy

The controversy surrounding the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination has generated more confusion than clarity. Many citizens have drawn one of two conclusions: either that the returning officer was legally correct because neither the Election Commission of India nor the Supreme Court intervened, or that their refusal to intervene reflects institutional partisanship. Neither inference is justified.
The Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere flows primarily from the constitutional scheme under Article 329(b), as interpreted in N P Ponnuswami (1952) and reaffirmed in M S Gill (1977). Once the electoral process begins, courts ordinarily avoid interrupting it, leaving disputes to be examined after the election. Likewise, the ECI supervises elections but is not constituted as an appellate authority over every quasi-judicial decision of an RO during nomination scrutiny. Thus, non-intervention is not an adjudication on the merits; it is a consequence of constitutional design.
The controversy concerned an alleged omission in Form 26, the statutory affidavit relating to criminal antecedents. The RO concluded that the omission was substantial enough to reject the nomination, while the candidate’s legal team argued that the proceeding in question did not legally require disclosure. Importantly, this was not a case where no hearing was granted. A speaking order was passed after considering objections.
The dispute concerns the legal interpretation adopted by the RO. That, in turn, raises a larger institutional question: should one officer’s interpretation of a difficult legal issue become practically decisive during an election without any contemporaneous mechanism for correction?
This is not a criticism of any individual officer. ROs perform a demanding quasi-judicial function under severe time pressure. The issue is one of institutional design. Constitutional systems are built not on assumptions of infallibility but on carefully structured checks and balances.
The RO occupies one of the most consequential yet least discussed positions in Indian democracy. During scrutiny, the officer interprets statutory provisions, evaluates objections and decides whether a citizen may contest an election.
In almost every other branch of law, decisions affecting valuable rights are accompanied by appellate or supervisory remedies. Tax assessments are appealable, administrative orders are reviewable, and criminal convictions may be suspended pending appeal. By contrast, a nomination rejection may effectively exclude a candidate from the electoral contest, while meaningful judicial scrutiny is postponed until after the election through a petition that may take years to conclude. Even if the challenge ultimately succeeds, the opportunity to contest that election cannot be recreated.
Yet, the existing framework has a compelling constitutional rationale. The framers deliberately preferred uninterrupted elections over continuous litigation. If every rejected candidate could immediately seek interim relief, electoral schedules could become hostage to endless proceedings. Ballots must be finalised, campaigns must proceed and democratic continuity must be preserved. Article 329(b) embodies that wisdom.
But democratic continuity is not the only constitutional value. Democratic participation is another.
The requirement of disclosure through Form 26 serves an important public purpose. Voters have a right to know the criminal antecedents of candidates, and judicial decisions over the years have consistently strengthened the principle of electoral transparency. Deliberate suppression of material information cannot be lightly treated.
The question, however, is different: what should be the consequence of a debatable omission?
Election law should distinguish between disqualification and disclosure. A disqualification concerns a candidate’s legal capacity to contest and may justify rejection. A disclosure requirement exists to secure the electorate’s right to informed choice. Where the alleged defect is an omission in an affidavit, and the candidate is present during scrutiny, and the omitted information is itself brought before the RO, one may legitimately ask whether transparency could, in appropriate cases, be achieved by placing the information on record rather than by excluding the candidature altogether.
The electorate’s right to know and the electorate’s right to choose need not be treated as competing values. The law should strive to protect both.
Indeed, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 recognises that nominations should not be rejected for defects that are not of a substantial character. The difficulty lies in determining what is “substantial.” At present, that determination may depend upon the legal interpretation of a single officer acting under considerable time pressure and without any contemporaneous institutional review.
The solution need not be greater judicial intervention. Nor should Article 329(b) be diluted. Better institutional design may achieve the same objective.
Parliament should consider distinguishing more clearly between curable and incurable defects in nomination papers and affidavits. Omissions capable of immediate correction without prejudice to any candidate should ordinarily be allowed to be rectified. The ECI, in turn, could issue comprehensive guidelines clarifying disclosure obligations at different stages of criminal proceedings—such as private complaints, FIRs, cognisance, charge-sheets and framing of charges—thereby reducing uncertainty and inconsistent interpretations.
Further, where rejection depends primarily upon a difficult question of law rather than an objectively verifiable fact, an internal ECI legal review mechanism could be considered. A small virtual panel of experienced election law experts or retired judicial officers, operating within a strict 24-hour timeline, could provide an immediate opinion before rejection is finalised. Such a mechanism would be an administrative quality-control safeguard rather than an additional layer of litigation and need not delay the electoral calendar.
Finally, if post-election remedies are to remain the exclusive constitutional route, election petitions involving rejection of nominations deserve statutory priority and time-bound disposal. A remedy delivered years later may satisfy legal doctrine but cannot fully restore a lost democratic opportunity.
The Meenakshi Natarajan controversy is therefore less about one candidate than about an enduring institutional question. Democracy is strengthened when elections proceed without interruption, but it is strengthened equally when the field of electoral choice is narrowed only for compelling legal reasons. The Returning Officer must remain the gatekeeper of the electoral process. The challenge for our constitutional system is to ensure that, where substantial legal doubt exists, the gatekeeper is supported by proportionate safeguards that protect both electoral certainty and electoral fairness.
Sanjiv Kumar | Member, Central Administrative Tribunal; former Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and retired IAS officer
(Views are personal)